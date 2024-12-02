Company InformationPayments

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million accounts and merchants in over 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com. 

Year founded

1998

Website

www.PayPal.com

Target group 

  • Ecommerce

  • Merchant

  • SMB

  • Corporate

  • Fintech

  • Telecom

Supported regions

Global

Contact

dbahl@paypal.com

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, MAG, NRF

Core solution

  • Payment processing

  • fraud/risk Management

  • customer authentication

  • chargeback management

  • KYB

  • KYC with Hyperwallet

Core solution/problems the company solves

Coupled with card processing and optimisation services, PayPal's best-in-class risk solutions help merchants capture and protect more revenue. Powered by an impressive global dataset, PayPal enables merchants to safely process transactions, reduce fraud, and manage disputes.

Technology

Hybrid

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning

  • (For our Fraud Protection Advanced product) Manual review

  • Case management

  • Decision orchestration

Chargeback management

  • (For our Dispute Automation product) Automated Chargeback Dispute                

  • (For our Chargeback Protection product) Guaranteed Fraud Protection

  • Terms, exclusions and fees apply to the Chargeback Protection tool. Chargeback Protection is available for accounts enrolled in Advanced Credit and Debit Card Payments. See https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/merchant-fees.

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity

Number of employees

29,000+


 

