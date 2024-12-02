PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million accounts and merchants in over 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.
Year founded
1998
Website
Target group
Ecommerce
Merchant
SMB
Corporate
Fintech
Telecom
Supported regions
Global
Contact
dbahl@paypal.com
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC, MAG, NRF
Payment processing
fraud/risk Management
customer authentication
chargeback management
KYB
KYC with Hyperwallet
Core solution/problems the company solves
Coupled with card processing and optimisation services, PayPal's best-in-class risk solutions help merchants capture and protect more revenue. Powered by an impressive global dataset, PayPal enables merchants to safely process transactions, reduce fraud, and manage disputes.
Hybrid
(For our Fraud Protection Advanced product) Manual review
Case management
Decision orchestration
(For our Dispute Automation product) Automated Chargeback Dispute
(For our Chargeback Protection product) Guaranteed Fraud Protection
Terms, exclusions and fees apply to the Chargeback Protection tool. Chargeback Protection is available for accounts enrolled in Advanced Credit and Debit Card Payments. See https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/merchant-fees.
Business model
Pricing model
Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity
Number of employees
29,000+
