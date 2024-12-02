Qatar-based Doha Bank has partnered with PayTabs to offer solutions aimed at improving the ecommerce landscape in Qatar.

The alliance aims to advance the country’s cashless economy and support SMEs while promoting developments and creativity in digital payment solutions in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030. The vision is a roadmap to sustaining long-term data-based socio-economic innovation under four pillars, including human, social, economic, and environmental development.

Supporting Qatar’s ecommerce sector

Doha Bank is committed to supporting SMEs with secure and efficient new solutions that support their growth in Qatar’s digital economy. The collaboration reflects the bank’s vision to foster local entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and the evolution of digital commerce in the country.

PayTabs shares these sentiments, mentioning that the partnership is key to its MENA expansion plans, helping the bank contribute to Qatar’s cashless society by offering SMEs, ecommerce platforms, and corporations secure and cost-effective digital payment solutions that align with the nation’s plans for inclusivity.

Both companies share a vision to strengthen the country’s position in the industry of digital payments and support merchants, entrepreneurs, and corporate enterprises by delivering secure and future-ready digital payment solutions. The move highlights the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable economic growth, key pillars in the nation’s vision.

Qatar National Vision 2030’s human development pillar focuses on fostering a skilled and capable population by investing in education, healthcare, workforce development and research. Its second pillar, social development, drives social cohesion by envisioning a secure and just society driven by high moral standards, while its third pillar focuses on economic innovation through responsible resource management, economic diversification and private sector growth. Its last pillar, environmental development, seeks to achieve a balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship by optimising development practices that mitigate the ecological impact of rapid economic expansion, both within Qatar and across the region.