Klarna unveils agentic product protocol for AI commerce

Klarna has introduced a new open technical standard aimed at enabling artificial intelligence systems to access and interpret online product information at scale.

The initiative, called the Agentic Product Protocol, is designed to allow AI-driven tools to identify, compare and recommend consumer goods using structured, real-time data supplied directly by merchants.

The protocol provides AI agents with access to a continuously updated feed covering more than 100 million products and approximately 400 million price points across 12 markets. According to Klarna, the data is standardised to include pricing and availability, allowing AI systems to work with live commercial information rather than static or scraped listings. The company positions the protocol as infrastructure intended to support the growing use of conversational and autonomous AI in online shopping.

Representatives from Klarna stated that AI systems require a consistent way to understand what products are available before they can support transactions. They described the protocol as a shared framework that enables merchants, platforms and AI developers to exchange product data in a uniform format, reducing the need for repeated integrations or bespoke listings.

How the protocol is structured

The Agentic Product Protocol is delivered through a hosted application programming interface operated by Klarna. Merchants can connect their existing product feeds, including formats used by major ecommerce and advertising platforms, without restructuring their data. Once connected, products can be surfaced by AI assistants and comparison tools that support the protocol, without paid placement or intermediary services.

Klarna has confirmed that the protocol specification and API access are available immediately to developers, AI platforms and merchants. The company operates as a digital bank and payments provider, offering instalment and deferred payment services across online and in-store channels, including through mobile wallets. Klarna reports having more than 114 million active users globally and processes millions of transactions daily. Moreover, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KLAR.

