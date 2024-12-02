Tensec has secured a USD 60 million credit facility from Upper90 Capital Management to expand its cross-border financial operations. The financing is intended to support the company’s plans to raise its trade volume from USD 500 million to USD 5 billion annually, amid increasing demand from import and export businesses.

The funding follows Tensec’s USD 12 million seed round led by Costanoa earlier this year. The latest capital will enable the fintech firm to scale transaction capacity, strengthen relationships with existing clients, and extend services to new trading partners. Over the next 18 months, the company expects to add more than a hundred new partners, offering them instant access to US banking and payments infrastructure.

Expanding AI-driven cross-border capabilities

Founded by former executives from major financial and technology institutions, Tensec develops AI-native tools for trading companies through a zero-integration platform. The system allows businesses, in partnership with Stearns Bank, N.A., to provide foreign exchange, treasury, and cross-border payment services under the Powered by Tensec model. The company’s technology manages technical, compliance, and operational requirements to simplify entry into international financial markets.

Representatives from Tensec described the new credit line as a key step in scaling its client base and processing capacity, saying the additional liquidity will help accelerate participation in global trade networks. Officials from Upper90 noted that the collaboration reflects their continued interest in cross-border trade and in supporting technology-focused firms that use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

According to industry projections, global payment volumes could rise from USD 194.6 trillion in 2024 to about USD 320 trillion by 2032, which represents a 64% increase.