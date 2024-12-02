OnePay joins Google's Agent Payments Protocol

OnePay has announced that it has joined Google's Agent Payments Protocol in order to define the future development of agentic payments.

AP2 represents an open protocol, developed with multiple payments and technology companies, that focuses on ensuring that AI agents only act when a user has explicitly authorised them. Moreover, it also relies on cryptographically signed `mandates` that prove the user query, what the AI is allowed to execute what merchants/issuers can trust. This process creates a clear, verifiable chain of evidence for every agent-driven transaction.

With this in mind, by joining Google’s AP2, OnePay will focus on making agentic payments more secure, transparent, and useful for consumers, merchants, and developers.

Delivering a payments infrastructure that is fast, trustworthy, and aligned with customers’ intent

According to the official press release, as a Credential Provider in AP2, OnePay is expected to help define the manner in which payment methods are stored, selected, and used safely by AI agents. At the same time, the focus of the initiative will include:

Clear user authorisation, which will expand support for user-defined constraints like spending limits, merchant rules, and reuse controls.

Safe credential reuse, aiming to enable secure, permissioned access to cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets.

Smarter financing options, which will focus on providing agents with normalised, comparable financing choices, such as pay-in-4 or installments, with transparent disclosures.

Support for multi-instrument wallets, aiming to ensure that AI agents can pick the right payment method for the right moment, securely and with minimal friction.

Furthermore, these capabilities are expected to improve the manner in which companies ensure that agent-led commerce remains grounded in human intent and user control.

Google launched the Agent Payments Protocol in September 2025, and it presented it as a new product that can be utilised as an extension of the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and Model Context Protocol (MCP). Based on industry rules and standards, it was developed in order to create a payment-agnostic framework for users, merchants, and payment providers to transact more efficiently across all types of payment methods.

For this initiative, Google worked with a diverse group of over 60 organisations in order to support the advancement of agentic payments. Among them, the company mentioned Adyen, American Express, Ant International, Coinbase, Etsy, Forter, Intuit, JCB, Mastercard, Mysten Labs, PayPal, Revolut, Salesforce, ServiceNow, UnionPay International, Worldpay, and more.