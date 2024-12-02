MoneyHash has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard to scale merchant access to its Merchant Cloud platform in the Middle East and Africa.

Connecting to Mastercard’s Gateway via a single unified API will enable merchants to optimise integration, simplify operations, and improve payment performance across markets.

Serving the needs of merchants

Through this move, Mastercard’s Gateway, a part of the Merchant Cloud portfolio, is being offered a payment orchestration platform across the Middle East and Africa region, where businesses can now connect through MoneyHash’s unified API, mitigating the issues brought by multiple integrations and reducing time to market.

The partnership between Mastercard and MoneyHash is set to allow merchants to improve transaction routing, optimise success rates, minimise payment failures, and benefit from visibility across their payment operations via a centralised dashboard.

In addition to integration, merchants will receive more flexibility and control over their payment ecosystem. Enterprises can leverage MoneyHash’s smart routing capabilities to augment transactions across Mastercard Gateway and other payment providers, scaling conversion and decreasing processing costs.

Furthermore, the two companies will offer merchants unified reporting and analytics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, in turn supporting them to optimise their payment performance. With these capabilities, businesses can expand their payment infrastructure as they grow while maintaining security, facilitated by Mastercard.

Talking about the move, Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, EEMEA, emphasised the company’s commitment to working with fintech players to co-develop solutions that focus on improving the payments landscape and assist in the growth of the digital economy in the region. He added that by working together, Mastercard and MoneyHash intend to support merchants’ digital transformation and allow optimal checkout experiences for online shoppers.

The collaboration with Mastercard closely follows MoneyHash’s alliance with Tabby to provide BNPL payment options to merchants across the same region. The two companies were set to offer merchants access to flexible Tabby payments across the UAE and KSA through MoneyHash’s unified API. The initiative enabled businesses to activate Tabby’s BNPL service, reducing time-to-market and elevating the checkout experience.