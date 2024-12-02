Payment orchestration platform MoneyHash has announced that it has joined forces with Tabby to deliver BNPL payment options to merchants across MEA.

Through this collaboration, the two companies are set to provide merchants with access to flexible Tabby payments across the UAE and KSA through MoneyHash’s unified API. Businesses will be able to activate Tabby’s BNPL service, minimising time-to-market and elevating the checkout experience.

Additional options at checkout

With this integration, ecommerce businesses can offer Tabby’s interest-free instalment options directly at checkout, helping to increase conversion rates and average order values, while also reducing card abandonment rates. Utilising MoneyHash’s platform will allow merchants to gain access to Tabby’s full suite of BNPL features, assisted by simplified onboarding and technical support.

Additionally, by merging Tabby’s BNPL infrastructure with MoneyHash’s orchestration layer, the collaboration serves the scaling demand for flexible payment methods and aligns with broader digital advancement and financial inclusion initiatives across MEA. Commenting on the move, representatives from MoneyHash offered further details on the partnership, saying that the integration with Tabby simplifies how businesses embed BNPL into their payment stack, bringing them more revenue opportunities and meeting customer expectations without expanded development work on their end.

Moreover, Tabby’s collaboration with MoneyHash allows the company to accelerate the adoption of BNPL solutions while also solidifying the region’s digital economy. By working together, the two companies aim to empower merchants to meet the increasing demand for flexible payments and contribute to the long-term evolution of the financial landscape.

The growth of the BNPL market

At a global level, the BNPL sector is shaped by shifting shopping behaviour, with recent data showing that over 66% of consumers prefer short-term credit alternatives. This leads to a substantial increase in the market, with it projected to reach USD 39.79 billion in 2025, compared to USD 27.9 billion in 2024. By 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 681.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 42.62% from 2025 to 2033. This expansion is mainly supported by the shift toward digital payment solutions, convenience in online shopping, and growing fintech innovation.