Ecommerce technology company Rokt has announced that PayPal utilises its services to boost engagement in the post-transaction experience.

Through this move, PayPal can populate advertisements after peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on ‘Thank You’ pages on PayPal and Venmo. Additionally, this integration applies to merchant confirmation pages through Honey.

At the time of writing, the programme was live in the US, with PayPal and Rokt planning an international rollout for summer 2026.

Driving engagement

By leveraging advanced machine learning, Rokt’s ecommerce service can scale revenue and boost engagement by providing customers with relevant, high-value offers when the transaction is finished. Implementing this supports an increase in both value and engagement for customers. As detailed by Rokt’s officials, facilitating personalised offers to consumers on PayPal and Venmo will open up the entire potential of their own surfaces by developing smarter experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers.

The collaboration between Rokt and PayPal equips brands with the ability to benefit from the former’s AI-enabled Brain that evaluates behavioural, transactional, and contextual signals in real time to deliver the next-best step for each customer. Additionally, this enables both PayPal and Venmo customers to get and access relevant offers from several brands, including Grubhub and Walmart.

As part of this integration, PayPal will also be running its own targeted ad campaigns across Rokt’s ecommerce network, besides using Rokt Thanks. This comes as a step forward in the company’s mission to scale customer acquisition. According to its data, Rokt’s network is set to support over 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across a variety of ecommerce businesses.

From transactions to customer retention

PayPal and Rokt's collaboration can be linked to recent data, which shows the importance of the post-transaction experience in retaining customers. According to a 2023 survey, 93% of consumers see the post-purchase experience as significant in their relationship with a company. By facilitating an engaging post-transaction experience, businesses can make users spend more time discovering their brand, which in turn can lead to lasting relationships, boosted loyalty, and higher conversion rates.