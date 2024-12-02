SoFi’s technology platform, Galileo Financial Technologies, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network to expand access to its payment processing solutions.

The initiative allows businesses across sectors to take advantage of Galileo’s platform on AWS and design, launch, and scale new financial solutions. As a new APN member, the platform joins a network of 130,000 partners from over 200 countries working with AWS to offer improved solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver better experiences to mutual customers.

Supporting a network of businesses

Galileo will offer its payment platform to businesses looking for modern financial services, including embedded payments and digital banking solutions. As companies increasingly demand access to flexible financial infrastructure for building and launching products, the partnership aims to offer a faster and more convenient way for businesses to access financial technology. This will bring new solutions to their customers and improve the overall experience.

Galileo is driven by developments in financial services, supporting millions of enabled accounts across North and Latin America. The company’s secure, API-based platform handles multiple operations, from card issuance and real-time transactions to fraud prevention and embedded payment features.

The initiative comes shortly after AWS experienced an outage that disrupted global apps and services, including Fortnite, Snapchat, Perplexity, Coinbase, and Robinhood, as well as several UK banks and government websites. Multiple services showed error rates and latency issues. In its latest update, the company mentioned it took several recovery measures simultaneously to ensure the restoration of normal operations.

AI startup Perplexity, crypto exchange Coinbase, and trading app Robinhood cited AWS as the source of their service interruptions. Amazon’s own services, including its shopping website, Prime Video and Alexa, also faced operational issues, according to outage tracking data. Additionally, financial services, including PayPal’s Venmo and Chime, experienced disruptions, while ride-hailing rival Lyft reported outages affecting thousands of users in the US, while in the UK, users of Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland, Vodafone and BT reported connectivity problems.