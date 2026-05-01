Sokin, a UK-based cross-border business payments and financial platform, has entered into a global strategic partnership with Adyen, a Netherlands-based financial technology platform. The arrangement adds global payment acceptance to Sokin’s existing suite of multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange, and treasury infrastructure, allowing businesses to manage cross-border financial operations through a unified platform.

The service is now live in the US, with coverage extending across Canada, the UK, mainland Europe, the UAE, Singapore, and Australia. Through Sokin’s checkout and payment links functionality, businesses can accept payments across more than 35 payment methods, in over 170 countries and territories, and settle in multiple currencies.

Addressing fragmented infrastructure

The partnership targets a structural challenge common to internationally operating businesses: the separation of payment acceptance from treasury operations. Running these functions on different platforms typically results in reconciliation overhead, higher foreign exchange costs, and gaps in financial visibility that become more pronounced as transaction volumes scale.

According to Sokin, this fragmentation also presents a barrier in contexts where artificial intelligence is applied to financial workflows. In an environment where AI is expected to decide, approve, execute, and settle within programmable infrastructure, disconnected payment systems limit the effectiveness of such automation.

Growth context and recent milestones

The partnership comes as Sokin reports a sustained period of growth. The company has increased revenues more than eightfold since 2022, completed a Series B funding round in late 2025, and secured a USD 100 million debt facility in January 2026. In March 2026, Sokin launched stablecoin capabilities, adding support for digital assets alongside traditional currencies within its platform.

Sokin is backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Prysm Capital and counts PayPal veterans among its board and investor group. Adyen operates a global network spanning multiple markets and works with businesses across financial services, retail, and other sectors.

A company official at Sokin noted that businesses expanding internationally have historically been required to connect multiple providers to manage basic payment flows, and that the partnership with Adyen is intended to consolidate that into one platform and relationship. A counterpart at Adyen highlighted that the collaboration aims to help businesses scale internationally by simplifying local payment acceptance and drawing on the company’s data-driven network to help clients meet customers across markets.