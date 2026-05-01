NewsPayments

Sokin and Adyen partner to unify cross-border business payments

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Claudia Pincovski

01 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipcross-border paymentspaymentstreasury managementFX
Countries:
World

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