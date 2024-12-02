Sokin, a global business payments company, has secured a USD 100 million long-term debt facility from Oxford Finance, a specialty lender.

Following this announcement, the facility is expected to accelerate Sokin's expansion across the region of North America, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, as well as fast-track the acquisition of further regional licenses, banking partnerships, and global infrastructure scaling. In addition, investments are set to fund the development and launch of new products, including embedded payment capabilities.

The deal comes amid a flight to quality in the sector, as the number of fintech deals fell 23% in 2025 and investors concentrated capital on companies with proven business models, according to the announcement. The funding round also comes at an important time, as Sokin focuses on building out its Embedded Finance capabilities to meet the growing demand for end-to-end infrastructure capabilities.

Accelerating growth ambitions and development in embedded payments capabilities

According to the official press release, at the moment, companies need payments integrated into workflows, as they also seek fewer vendors and fewer bottlenecks. At the same time, the companies and businesses that are poised for growth focus on offering a full-stack payments and treasury operating system. With this in mind, the funding round aims to enable Sokin to focus on this process, and having Oxford as a partner is expected to help the company accelerate the development of this initiative.

Furthermore, this facility is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and lower borrowing costs, as well as help ensure that it can continue to deliver secure and cost-effective solutions to its customer base. Sokin is set to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.