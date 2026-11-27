Zoot Solutions has launched its real-time decisioning platform across Schwarz Group companies, handling more than 135 million transactions a year.

Schwarz Group, the retail group behind Lidl and Kaufland, uses the cloud-based platform to manage real-time risk decisions across its ecommerce and payment operations. The project was initiated by Schwarz Payment Solutions, the payment unit of Schwarz Corporate Solutions, and the platform was deployed in under five months, including migration. It is now in production across 11 countries. Zoot Solutions provides origination, data acquisition, and decisioning technology.

Built for peak transaction volumes

The platform was designed for peak periods such as Black Friday rather than average load, and has so far processed up to 124 transactions per second. It combines Zoot's Data Acquisition, Decisioning, and Case Management modules, using external data sources alongside internal decision logic to make real-time decisions aimed at reducing payment defaults and fraud without adding friction at checkout.

Michael Jung, Head of Payment Data Management at Schwarz Payment Solutions, stated that Schwarz needs partners that support its growth, and that the platform keeps transactions running reliably while letting the company change the rules behind them itself. According to the companies, the platform is now a core part of the group's digital payment infrastructure and has capacity to scale well beyond its current volume of more than 135 million transactions a year.

Business teams control risk rules

Under Zoot's 'Empowerment Model', Schwarz Payment Solutions uses low-code tools to manage risk policy, fraud logic, business rules, and credit guidelines itself. According to the companies, rule changes that previously took days can now be made by business teams within minutes, returning control over risk and payment decisions to the teams responsible for them.

Mischa Schmierer, Vice President Solutions and Services at Zoot Solutions, stated that Schwarz Payment Solutions has adopted a client-first strategy, moving away from a product-centric architecture, and that the aim was to give the business full ownership of its processes while supporting long-term growth. The platform's modular design is intended to support future digital services across Schwarz Group, such as Lidl Pay, and rollouts to new markets.