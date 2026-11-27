GoCardless, a Mollie company, has completed the second cohort of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) AI Live Testing (AILT) programme, in which firms test AI systems in real-world conditions with regulatory support and oversight. It has also published research on where consumer confidence needs to be built for agentic commerce, based on a YouGov survey of 2,184 UK adults.

Agentic account-to-account payments

Payments were the focus of GoCardless' work in the programme, where it developed an agentic checkout through user testing and feedback from businesses. In September 2026, it processed an agentic account-to-account payment, collecting a recurring donation for the charity Trussell, and in October 2026 it extended the checkout to one-off agentic payments.

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-Founder and CEO of GoCardless, said AI is already part of how many people shop, but that paying is where they pause. He added that taking part in the AILT allowed GoCardless to put a live agentic checkout in front of real payers, and that an open trust framework, supported by industry, regulators, and policymakers, is needed for AI-driven payments to be widely adopted.

Responsibility for payment mistakes

In the survey, 44% of respondents said the company providing an AI agent should be responsible for correcting payment mistakes, such as paying the wrong amount or the wrong business, while 22% said the payer should be accountable. Fraud, hacking, or theft of payment details was the most common concern, cited by 36%, while 32% said they would not know who would be responsible if something went wrong.

AI assistants already play a role earlier in shopping: in the previous three months, 24% of UK adults had used one to research a product and 7% had bought something an assistant recommended. However, 13% said they were likely to let AI make a payment for them in the next 12 months, rising to 20% among 18 to 24-year-olds and falling to 7% among those over 55.