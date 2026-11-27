Ismail Ahmed, founder of WorldRemit, has launched Odola in the US, a financial app for people who earn in the US and support family members abroad. Customers can use the same account to receive their pay, access their salary early, spend with a Visa debit card, and send money internationally. Ahmed has so far invested USD 5 million of his own money in Odola and plans to invest more.

One account for income and remittances

In one app, customers can see what they have spent, what they have sent home, and what is left for the following month. Early Salary Release gives customers the option to access their pay sooner, for example, when rent is due before payday. Odola is available to eligible US customers on iOS and Android. Odola is a fintech, not a bank, and its banking services are provided by Lead Bank.

Odola plans to add secured credit-building charge cards, designed to help customers build a US credit history through everyday spending, with balances paid in full each month and no revolving debt. Investment products will follow in 2027, allowing customers to invest towards goals such as their children's future or retirement.

Building on WorldRemit experience

Ahmed, who is Odola's CEO, said he has personally sent part of his earnings to family in a refugee camp in Ethiopia while building a life in a new country. He added that WorldRemit was built for the money that goes home, while Odola is built both for the money that goes home and the money that stays. WorldRemit grew to serve more than 130 countries and was later valued at USD 5 billion.

Odola was co-founded by Dr Abdigani Diriye, who previously worked in AI at Amazon and IBM. The company operates without a middle management layer, with its product, engineering, operations, compliance, and marketing leads working directly with AI tools. Diriye said this allows Odola to stay small and move fast, and to offer customers lower fees, better service, and new products sooner.