ING Germany has announced the introduction of a Visa credit card for its checking account customers, offered as a supplement to the Visa debit card already provided with the account. In contrast to the debit card, transactions are collected and settled once a month.

The announcement sets out a phased rollout, a fee structure, and a credit limit model based on individual creditworthiness. In its first phase, the offer is available to adult customers with a single account who have held a checking account with ING Germany for at least seven months. The bank plans to extend the product over the course of the coming year to joint accounts and to further new and existing customer groups.

According to Burcu Civelek Yüce, Head of Private Individuals at ING Germany, the card responds to customer demand for simple and flexible payment options. It adds an individual credit limit and monthly billing to the bank's existing payment products, for use in physical stores, online, and abroad.

Fees and usage

According to the announcement, customers can add the credit card to their checking account for a monthly fee of EUR 1.99. The girocard remains available as an optional product for EUR 1.49 per month, meaning that customers can combine the debit card, the credit card, and the girocard depending on their payment needs.

The card can be used for payments and cash withdrawals worldwide within the Visa network. A foreign currency surcharge of 0.5% applies to transactions outside the European Economic Area (EEA), and each cash withdrawal costs EUR 1.99. The card also supports mobile payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, provided customers have installed the latest version of the ING Germany banking app.

Card transactions are collected over the month and then debited in full from the linked checking account. ING Germany determines each customer's monthly spending limit according to their creditworthiness. Through a digital account check carried out under the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), customers can have this limit raised to up to EUR 10.000 per month, depending on their individual financial situation.

Using a PSD2-based account check places the limit assessment within the regulatory framework that governs access to payment account data in the EU. At the same time, it also allows the review to be carried out digitally rather than through a separate manual process.

Introductory offer until the end of 2026

The launch is accompanied by an introductory campaign. Customers who add the credit card to their checking account between the market launch and the end of 2026 will be reimbursed the EUR 1.99 monthly card fee for six months. To qualify, they must spend at least EUR 100 with the card in each of those months.

The structure of the offer links the fee waiver to active card usage. The staged eligibility criteria indicate that ING Germany is starting with an established customer base before opening the product to joint accounts and other segments during the next phase of the rollout.