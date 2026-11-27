Klarna has launched its One-Time Card in Canada, a single-use virtual Visa prepaid card issued by Peoples Trust Company.

The card is available in the Klarna app, and it was developed to allow eligible customers in Canada to pay with Klarna at almost any online merchant that accepts Visa, although some merchant categories, such as gambling, are excluded.

Until now, Klarna's payment options in Canada were limited to merchants that had integrated its services at checkout. The One-Time Card removes that dependency, so consumers can use Klarna's payment options at retailers outside its partner network.

How the One-Time Card works

According to the announcement, users enter the amount they intend to spend in the Klarna app, generate a card, and use the card details at checkout in the same way as a standard card. They can then repay the purchase through Pay in 4, which splits the cost into four interest-free payments, or through longer-term Financing.

Each card is single-use: the details expire as soon as a purchase is completed, or after 24 hours if the card is not used. According to Klarna, each transaction is subject to a real-time credit assessment, and the single-use format is intended to protect shoppers on every purchase.

The card is a Klarna Visa Prepaid Card issued by Peoples Trust Company under licence from Visa International. Under this structure, Klarna relies on an issuing partner and Visa's acceptance network, rather than direct merchant integrations, to extend where its payment options can be used.

Steven Clarke, Head of Canada at Klarna, said Canadian consumers use Klarna to pay in full for everyday essentials, to spread the cost of mid-size purchases interest-free, and to finance larger purchases over time. According to him, customers had asked for that flexibility wherever they shop, not only at selected retailers, and the card brings this choice to almost any online Visa checkout.

Klarna's expansion in Canada

Klarna entered the Canadian market in 2022. In 2025, it rolled out its flexible payment options with Walmart Canada, a deployment that broadened the company's retail presence in the country. The company positions the One-Time Card launch as the next step in that growth, taking its payment options well beyond its existing partner network.

The launch shifts Klarna's Canadian strategy from merchant-led acceptance towards a consumer-initiated, card-based model. Merchants without a Klarna integration receive what is processed at checkout as a standard Visa card payment, while the company keeps control of the credit decision and repayment options within its own app.

For consumers, the card links the choice of payment method to the Klarna app rather than to an individual retailer's checkout. The model also shows how instalment and financing providers are using card issuing partnerships and established network infrastructure to reach merchants without negotiating individual integrations.