The ECB and Sveriges Riksbank have signed an agreement for Sweden to join T2, the Eurosystem’s real-time gross settlement system.

The T2 currency participation agreement was signed on 25 November 2026 at a ceremony held at the European Central Bank (ECB), attended by ECB President Christine Lagarde and Sveriges Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen. Under its terms, Sveriges Riksbank will be able to use T2 to settle large-value payments in Swedish kronor. Migration to the platform is targeted for February 2030, leaving a little over three years between the signing and the planned switchover.

Moving settlement to shared infrastructure

The agreement changes how Sweden’s large-value payments are processed. Settlement currently handled on a national platform will move to European infrastructure shared among participating markets.

According to the official announcement, the arrangement gives Sveriges Riksbank and Swedish financial institutions access to investment in security, resilience, and technological development that is shared across those markets, alongside common European standards. For domestic participants, the settlement asset itself does not change. Payments will continue to be settled in Swedish kronor and in central bank money; what changes is the platform on which settlement takes place.

Both institutions placed the move within a broader policy agenda. Christine Lagarde of the ECB linked shared payment infrastructure to Europe’s strategic autonomy and to a more integrated financial system. Lagarde added that the agreement builds on the existing partnership between the two central banks and their joint commitment to safe and efficient payments.

Erik Thedéen of Sveriges Riksbank said that connecting to T2 for kronor settlement would, together with the ECB and other central banks, make the Swedish settlement system safer and more efficient over the long term, both in everyday conditions and in a crisis.

Sweden’s place in TARGET Services

T2 forms part of TARGET Services, the Eurosystem’s financial market infrastructure for settling large-value payments, instant payments, and securities transactions, as well as for managing collateral.

T2 already operates on a multicurrency basis. In addition to euro payments, it supports large-value payments in Danish kroner. Once Sweden’s migration is complete, the Swedish krona will become the third currency settled through the system.

Sweden is not new to Eurosystem infrastructure. Both Sweden and Denmark already use TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) to settle instant payments in Swedish kronor and Danish kroner, respectively.