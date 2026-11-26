The Central Bank of Egypt has made payment card tokenisation available on Android devices, letting users pay by phone at POS terminals and online.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) launched the service with banks and fintech companies. It provides a digital version of a payment card in mobile apps, which users can use at point-of-sale (POS) terminals and on ecommerce websites and apps, authenticating transactions with biometrics such as facial recognition or fingerprint rather than entering a PIN. Transactions are contactless and do not require users to share card details.

Second phase after Apple Pay

The Android launch is the second phase of Egypt's card tokenisation project. The CBE implemented payment card tokenisation on mobile applications and the Apple Pay service on 12 December 2024, with banks including the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Commercial International Bank offering it at launch. By the end of September 2026, around 292 million transactions worth EGP 228 billion (about USD 4.7 billion) had been carried out.

The CBE also officially launched a contactless payment service in February 2026 that lets merchants accept card payments on smartphones and tablets through Soft POS applications. According to the CBE, the tokenisation service supports growth in POS and ecommerce transaction volumes and the integration and independence of national payment systems.

Expanding digital payments in Egypt

Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, stated that the service is in line with the CBE's digital transformation strategy and its work to improve payment systems and adopt new technologies, strengthening digital financial services infrastructure and supporting financial inclusion.

According to Abdalla, making tokenisation available on Android devices will widen the base of digital payment users, allowing many more people to add payment cards to mobile apps and make contactless payments with their smartphones. The CBE says the service supports its goal of a less cash-dependent society. The CBE first announced in September 2025 that it was working with local banks to roll out the service on Android devices.