Italy-based Open Finance company Fabrick has developed Digital Euro Rail One, a platform based on a shared infrastructure model to help banks, financial intermediaries, and fintechs prepare for a possible digital euro. The platform centrally manages the common components needed to integrate the digital euro, so that each institution does not have to develop and maintain them independently.

Shared components and modular adoption

Digital Euro Rail One uses a modular architecture and standardised interfaces designed to connect existing systems to the future digital euro infrastructure with limited changes to current applications. Institutions can adopt functions gradually, expand services according to their needs, and decide which components to manage internally, while keeping control of their own offerings and customer relationships.

The platform is offered as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and can also be deployed at banking service centres and aggregators, which could make it available to several institutions at once. Fabrick says it is designed to take into account the final architecture, technical specifications, and regulatory framework that will be defined for the digital euro.

Preserving resources for innovation

Giulio Rattone, Chief Operating Officer of Fabrick, said changes in the European payments system require banks to prepare for significant technological adaptation, but that the investments needed should not divert resources from their ability to innovate and compete. He added that the platform aims to let institutions address market changes while continuing to invest in services that create value for their customers, and that technology should enable growth rather than act as a barrier.

Digital Euro Rail One was developed independently by Fabrick as part of its commercial offering and is not an official initiative or product of the ECB or the Eurosystem. Separately, Fabrick and Almaviva are parties to a framework agreement awarded by the ECB in its procurement procedure for the digital euro app and software development kit (SDK).