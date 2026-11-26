Amazon and Meta have reportedly held talks on a deal that would allow Meta's AI agent Muse to connect directly to Amazon's store.

According to a report by Fortune, which cites people familiar with the discussions, the companies have not yet settled the terms. Fortune also reported that any agreement would require approval from the CEOs of both companies.

From a blocked checkout to negotiation

The reported talks would mark a change of course for Amazon. In September 2026, Muse users found they could not complete purchases on Amazon through the agent and attempts to check out returned an error message instead of finishing the transaction. The ongoing discussions are taking place two months after that restriction came to light.

Two issues remain open. The first is how search results would be presented, and the second is how advertising would be handled under an agreement. Both concern how Amazon's marketplace would appear to consumers who shop through a third-party agent rather than through Amazon's own interface.

Amazon's position on third-party agents

Advertising is reported to be one of Amazon's main concerns. Third-party shopping agents such as Muse could affect that part of its business. In October 2026, Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, argued that few customers were buying through outside shopping agents.

Customer relationships are another concern. People familiar with the matter told Fortune that Amazon executives worry third-party shopping agents could weaken the company's direct relationship with consumers.

The agent's maturity may also have played a role. Amazon may have been waiting for Muse to develop further before agreeing to connect it to its marketplace. If the agent placed an incorrect order or caused a problem with a purchase, Amazon could be left dealing with dissatisfied customers and sellers, even though the error started outside its own platform.

Shortly after Amazon restricted Muse from its website in September 2026, eBay also limited third-party AI agents from its platform, Muse being amongst them. After reports of agents getting blocked or drawing results from other websites, though the user’s search was limited to eBay, the company decided to block the access in specific cases, restricting it to AI search and discovery.