OpenWay has joined the Visa Digitalization Ready Program in Asia Pacific to help financial institutions deploy Visa digital payment solutions.

The collaboration between OpenWay and Visa centres on supporting banks, processors, and fintechs as they implement eligible Visa digital payment products. The initial scope covers two solutions, Visa Flexible Credential and Click to Pay, with the option of adding further eligible Visa solutions over time. OpenWay, the developer of the Way4 platform, will combine the support available through the Visa Digitalization Ready Program (VDRP) with Way4's card issuing, transaction processing, and digital payment capabilities, aiming to shorten the path from product planning to deployment.

According to the two companies, the arrangement is intended to speed up client implementations, widen the use of Visa payment capabilities, and create additional business opportunities for the clients they share across the region.

Balancing customer demand and implementation costs

Financial institutions are facing two competing pressures. Customers expect more control over how they pay and a simpler online checkout, while the introduction of new services brings cost and operational complexity. Meeting these expectations, the companies note, depends on coordination between payment networks, technology providers, and the institutions responsible for the customer experience. VDRP is structured to support that process in the Asia Pacific by assisting with the implementation of eligible Visa products.

Krishna Thiruvengadam, Head of Core Platform and Digital Solutions at Visa, said the programme links Visa's digital payment capabilities with Way4's processing platform to accelerate deployment in the region, adding that the first two products give mutual clients an opportunity to differentiate their payment offerings. Rudy Gunawan, Managing Director of OpenWay Asia, said that participation would help clients bring these services to market more efficiently, with the initial focus combining greater flexibility in how purchases are funded and less effort when paying online.

How Flexible Credential and Click to Pay work

Visa Flexible Credential allows a single payment credential to give access to multiple funding sources. Depending on the issuer's offering, cardholders can use options such as debit or credit, with their choices managed through their financial institution. For issuers, the product provides a means to connect separate existing products, design propositions around customers' financial needs, and offer additional services within the banking relationship. Way4 supplies the processing and configuration functions required to build such propositions.

Click to Pay allows consumers to pay with enrolled cards at participating merchants without repeatedly entering their card details. For issuers, this can support engagement and online card usage, while for merchants, a simpler checkout can help reduce cart abandonment. Way4 already supports Visa Click to Pay, so OpenWay's VDRP participation builds on an existing integration to support further client roll-outs and wider adoption across Asia Pacific.

While the current scope is limited to two Visa products, the collaboration leaves room for additional eligible solutions to be added, with Asia Pacific remaining the focus.