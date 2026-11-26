PhonePe has resumed preparations for its IPO, with Walmart, Microsoft, and Tiger Global set to sell shares in the offering.

India-based PhonePe is aiming to list in the first quarter of 2027 at a valuation of between USD 12 billion and USD 15 billion, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions, cited by Reuters. The company is expected to submit updated draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) within the next 30 to 45 days.

Offering structure and selling shareholders

The IPO will be structured entirely as a secondary share sale, with the company targeting proceeds of USD 1.2 billion to USD 1.5 billion. This keeps the offering at the size set out in the draft prospectus PhonePe filed in January 2026. Under that document, majority owner Walmart intends to reduce its holding by approximately 12%, while Tiger Global and Microsoft plan to sell their entire stakes.

If completed within the targeted range, the transaction would rank above every Indian fintech listing since Paytm went public in 2021 through a USD 2.5 billion float.

The relaunch follows a suspension of the listing process in March 2026, when PhonePe put its plans on hold amid global capital market volatility linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The renewed timetable, with a regulatory filing expected by early 2027 and a debut planned within the first three months of the year, comes roughly eight months after that pause.

UPI position and the fee question

PhonePe reports more than 650 million registered users. In October 2026, it processed close to 11.4 billion of the 25.4 billion transactions carried out on India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), giving it a share of almost 45% of the country's UPI volume. In the domestic market, it competes with Google Pay and Paytm.

According to the same source, PhonePe expects to become profitable in the next fiscal year. That projection excludes any potential fee income from UPI as well as government incentives for digital payments.

The exclusion reflects the regulatory environment in which UPI operates. To encourage the adoption of digital payments, India prohibits banks and fintech platforms, including PhonePe, from charging fees on standard UPI transfers. A government proposal to introduce a 0.4% merchant fee on transactions above approximately USD 21 was deferred indefinitely in November 2026 following objections from retailers. By setting its profitability target without counting on such revenue, PhonePe is presenting a case to investors that does not depend on how the fee debate is eventually resolved.

For the wider Indian fintech sector, the listing would serve as a public market test of a payments business built largely on a zero-fee transaction model, at a time when the question of UPI monetisation remains open.