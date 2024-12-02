India-based digital payments company PhonePe has announced it is temporarily deferring its planned public market listing, citing current geopolitical conflicts and instability in global capital markets as the primary reasons for the pause.

The company stated it will resume the listing process once conditions stabilise. However, PhonePe did not disclose a revised timeline for the listing or provide further details on the specific market conditions that prompted the decision. Additionally, the company confirmed its intention to list in India, maintaining its previously stated commitment to a domestic public offering.

PhonePe's IPO

The deferral reflects a broader pattern of technology and fintech companies reassessing IPO timelines in response to elevated market uncertainty. Global equity markets have experienced heightened volatility in recent months, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic pressures, which have widened the gap between private valuations and public market pricing expectations for growth-stage companies.

PhonePe is one of India's largest digital payments platforms, operating within the country's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem. The company processes a significant share of UPI transaction volume in India. Also, it has expanded its product portfolio beyond payments to include financial services, such as insurance and mutual fund distribution.

Talking about the move, Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe, said the company sincerely hopes for a swift return to peace in all affected regions and reaffirmed its commitment to a public listing in India.

PhonePe was last reported to be targeting a valuation of approximately USD 15 billion ahead of its planned listing. Before this, just at the beginning of the month, the company was reportedly targeting a valuation between USD 9 billion and USD 10.5 billion for its IPO, as stated by two sources with direct knowledge of the matter cited by Reuters at that time. During that period, PhonePe's offering was allegedly set to consist entirely of secondary shares, with no new shares issued by the company.