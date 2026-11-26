Safwa Islamic Bank has launched the Fakher World Elite Mastercard credit card with Mastercard for its affluent customers in Jordan.

The card combines payment capabilities with access to The Mastercard Collection, a global set of dining, entertainment, and travel benefits that includes priority access to restaurants and entertainment events and faster airport journeys. According to the bank, the card responds to the changing expectations of its affluent customers, extending value beyond everyday payments. Jordan-based Safwa Islamic Bank provides Sharia-compliant retail, corporate, and treasury banking services.

A premium Sharia-compliant card

Samer Tamimi, CEO of Safwa Islamic Bank, stated that the bank aims to introduce Sharia-compliant financial solutions that match customers' aspirations and lifestyles, and that the launch is an important step in delivering value to customers through its collaboration with Mastercard.

Safwa Islamic Bank operates through its head office, 45 branches, and a subsidiary in Jordan. Originally the Industrial Development Bank, it became an Islamic bank under the name Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank and changed its name to Safwa Islamic Bank in May 2017. It has been listed on the Amman Stock Exchange since April 2007, and its majority shareholder is Etihad Islamic Investment Co, with a stake of 62.37%.

Locally relevant payment products

Saud Swar, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and other Levant markets at Mastercard, stated that Mastercard works with ecosystem partners to co-create locally relevant payment products with consumers at their heart. According to Swar, Mastercard is pleased to work with Safwa Islamic Bank on the card and will support the bank in improving payment journeys for its cardholders and connecting them to meaningful experiences.

Mastercard operates in more than 200 countries and territories and supports a range of digital payment options for consumers, businesses, and governments. The companies say the card combines convenience with international payment capabilities, and that the launch reflects their shared focus on customer-centric banking and premium financial products for the bank's clients.