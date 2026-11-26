TenPay Global has signed an MoU with barq to let the Saudi wallet's users send money to Weixin wallets and pay Weixin Pay merchants in China.

Under the memorandum of understanding, which covers cross-border remittances and merchant payments, users of barq, a Saudi Arabia-based digital wallet, will be able to send money directly to Weixin wallets in mainland China and make QR code payments at Weixin Pay merchants when travelling there, once the integration is complete. TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform.

Remittances from Saudi Arabia to China

According to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), expatriates in Saudi Arabia sent about USD 33.7 billion abroad in the first nine months of 2026. barq will join TenPay Global's cross-border remittance platform, which works with more than 60 international banks and remittance institutions and supports transfers to China from over 150 countries and regions. Remittances to Weixin wallets are available around the clock and can reach recipients within one minute.

Founded in 2023, barq serves more than 15 million users of over 210 nationalities and reached a valuation of more than USD 1 billion in September 2026 after raising USD 329.5 million in a Series A round. Ahmed Alenazi, Founder and CEO of barq, stated that the partnership is a strategic step in the company's international expansion and will strengthen financial connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, giving users faster and more convenient remittances and digital payments.

Wider wallet acceptance in China

After integration, barq will join more than 60 overseas digital wallets from 16 countries and regions accepted by Weixin Pay merchants in mainland China, including PayPal in the US, Samsung Wallet and Travel Wallet in South Korea, MoMo and ZaloPay in Vietnam, and ShopeePay in Southeast Asia. Between January and October 2026, transactions in China using overseas digital wallets through Weixin Pay rose 84% year-on-year.

Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore), stated that cross-border payments work best when built into services people already use, which is why TenPay Global works with local partners to connect their wallets to the Weixin ecosystem in an open and interoperable way. According to Yang, the company sees long-term potential in the Middle East.