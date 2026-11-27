Poland-based paymove has enabled AI agents to complete orders and initiate BLIK payments for users within AI assistants.

The company has deployed proprietary technology that allows AI assistants to search product catalogues or available service appointments, assemble an order, and prepare a BLIK payment for the user to approve in their banking app. According to paymove, the solution is already available in more than 2.000 locations.

Connecting merchant offers to language models

The infrastructure links company offers and appointment calendars directly to language models, allowing purchases through voice or chat commands across major AI models. When a user asks an assistant for zoo tickets or parking, for example, the assistant can point to a partner's offer and enable payment with BLIK without the user leaving the conversation window.

For merchants, paymove positions the technology as a new distribution channel: direct sales within language models. The company notes that customers increasingly turn to AI assistants rather than searching manually online, and that businesses whose offers are not available in these environments remain invisible to such customers. According to Piotr Mazur, CEO of paymove, joining the paymove catalogue is free for businesses and requires a single integration, after which their offers can be promoted across major language models.

Alongside catalogue access, paymove provides businesses with AI sales tools, including MCP servers, voice payments, and chat functionality that partners can add to their own websites. The company states that the system operates in line with the EU AI Act and payment provider regulations.

User confirmation as the control point

The design keeps final payment authorisation with the user: while the AI agent searches offers, completes the basket, and initiates the payment, it does not have access to user funds. Each transaction must be confirmed by the customer in their banking app, where the transaction amount and the name of the receiving merchant are displayed.

At present, the assistant initiates payments exclusively through BLIK. According to Tomasz Gęsior, CTO of paymove, the process does not require card details or account passwords at any stage, which the company says removes the risk of unwanted transactions. Magdalena Kubisa, Director of the Business Development Department at BLIK, noted that the model allows payments to be initiated through a simple dialogue with the agent while leaving the user in full control of execution.

The solution supports sales of event tickets, passes to sports facilities and tourist attractions, parking fees, accommodation bookings, car rentals, and appointments at service salons such as hairdressers and spas. The system can also support traditional e-commerce, enabling products from online stores to be sold through AI assistants.

Current users include cultural institutions, museums, parking operators, airports, and ticketed event organisers. Among them are the POLIN Museum, Lech Wałęsa Airport in Gdańsk, and the Gdańsk Zoo.

BLIK's position in Poland

BLIK is a mobile payment standard available to practically all customers of domestic payment institutions that offer a mobile banking app. Its development is managed by Polish Standard Payments (PSP), whose shareholders are Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Erste Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard. Through the process of routing agent-initiated purchases through this existing infrastructure, the paymove solution relies on a confirmation flow that BLIK users already complete in their banking apps.