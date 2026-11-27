Klarna has expanded its Search & Compare price comparison tool to nine additional European markets ahead of Black Friday.

The Sweden-based company made the feature available to consumers in Switzerland, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Belgium, and Portugal. Users in these countries can access the feature through the Klarna app and on the company's website.

How Search & Compare works

The tool lets shoppers compare product prices across thousands of online retailers. Coverage is not limited to businesses that accept Klarna at checkout, as merchants outside the company's network are also included, giving users a wider picture of the offers available in the market. To narrow results, consumers can filter by criteria such as colour, size, product features, customer ratings, in-store availability, and delivery options.

A price history function allows users to check how an item's current price compares with what it has cost in the past. Klarna presents this capability as particularly relevant during Black Friday, when shoppers face a high volume of promotions and may want to verify whether a reduction represents an actual saving.

Linking discovery, payment, and post-purchase services

Search & Compare sits within a broader set of shopping functions offered by Klarna. According to Martin Andersen, Head of Global Shopping & Advertising at Klarna, consumers using the tool can move from product search and deal discovery to earning cashback and choosing their preferred payment method. After the purchase, they can also rely on services such as delivery tracking, digital receipts, and returns handling.

By combining these steps, Klarna positions its app and website at the start of the purchase journey rather than only at the point of payment. Because comparison results also cover merchants that do not offer Klarna, the tool functions as a general product search service in addition to a channel connected to the company's payment offering. On the same note, recently, in November 2026, Klarna also announced the launch of an AI assistant, built to help customers in their purchase process by performing routine tasks, such as presenting options, booking restaurant tables, or babysitters, and tracking items from the user’s waitlist.

Klarna describes itself as an everyday finance network. The company reports more than 122 million active users globally and 3.8 million transactions per day.