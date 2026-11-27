Frasers Group has partnered with Visa on a Frasers Plus Virtual Visa card that lets UK customers pay and earn rewards wherever Visa is accepted.

Developed by Frasers Group Financial Services (FGFS), the card extends Frasers Plus beyond the retailer's existing partner network, combining payments, the option to spread the cost of purchases, and rewards in one account, bill, and app. Customers can earn points on purchases across the Visa network and redeem them at Frasers Group brands and partners, including Sports Direct, FLANNELS, Harvey Nichols, and Lookfantastic.

Payments inside and outside Frasers stores

Purchases at Frasers Group brands will continue to run through the group's own payment infrastructure, keeping existing Frasers Plus pricing and rewards, while transactions at other merchants will be processed over Visa's network. The card will also allow contactless payments at Frasers Group stores and online through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, in addition to the QR code payments Frasers Plus currently offers.

Eligible customers will be able to activate the card in the Frasers Plus app by accepting updated terms and conditions, without a separate application. The first phase of the rollout is expected to begin in early 2027. Ana Reiley, Head of Acceptance at Visa UK and Ireland, said the partnership reflects changing consumer expectations around payment flexibility, rewards, and spreading the cost of purchases.

Building the Frasers Plus ecosystem

According to Reiley, the collaboration shows how payment solutions can be tailored to the needs of individual retail partners and their customers. In the 52 weeks to 26 April 2026, Frasers Plus processed GBP 340 million of retail sales, up from GBP 195 million, and ended the period with 1.1 million active customers, according to Frasers Group's full-year results.

The group is also bringing its property portfolio under the Frasers Plus brand, aiming to create a more connected ecosystem across its shopping centres and outlets and offer customers more value and personalised benefits. Frasers Group aims to reach more than GBP 1 billion in Frasers Plus sales, GBP 600 million in credit balances, and over 2 million active customers in the long term.