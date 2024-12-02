Indian payment aggregator Razorpay has launched Apple Pay for International Payments.

As Indian brands are increasingly planning to go global, simple and convenient checkout experiences are key for fast and secure payments. With the integration, businesses that sell abroad can now offer global customers a familiar payment method directly on their Razorpay checkout.

How to integrate Apple Pay on Razorpay

The move aims to decrease the number of cart abandonments due to the payment experience feeling untrustworthy by leveraging Apple’s 1-tap authentication using Face ID or Touch ID, making payments faster and safer. Additionally, Apple Pay is used by millions of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users across the globe. This will lead to customers recognising the brand and building instant confidence.

Global merchants reported conversion increases by 58% when enabling Apple Pay. Retailers who went live on Razorpay have already reported an increase in success rates by 90%, according to the company. With Apple Pay now part of its International Payments suite, alongside Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, and Diners, Razorpay enables customers overseas to accept payments with the methods they know and trust.

To enable Apple Pay, users using the Standard Checkout must fill out a form and go through a simple activation process, which will integrate Apple Pay into their Razorpay International Payments account. The merchants’ customers will automatically see the Apple Pay button at checkout when they’re on an Apple device.

For those using an ecommerce platform, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, or Magento, they can fill this form, and the company will guide them through the necessary steps before Apple Pay is embedded on their Razorpay International Payments account. For those using Custom or S2S libraries, a step-by-step guide will go live shortly. Additionally, as Apple has strict rules for how the Apple Pay button and mark should appear at checkout, users have to follow mandatory instructions.