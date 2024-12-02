Raiffeisen Bank joins EPI as an Acceptor PSP

Raiffeisen Bank International has joined the European Payments Initiative (EPI) as an Acceptor PSP, reflecting its commitment to contributing to a unified European payment system.

Supported by European banks and payment service acquirers, EPI rolled out Wero, a unified mobile payment service, to be utilised by all European companies and citizens looking for a simple, secure, and fast A2A payment solution that simplifies payments for merchants and consumers.

Accelerating Wero adoption

Joining EPI, the bank will support merchants within its network to accept Wero payments and facilitate simple, secure transactions across multiple channels such as ecommerce and, in the near future, POS. RBI expressed positive feelings about the initiative, saying that joining the EPI is a key milestone in its mission to contribute to a sovereign European payment solution. The partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to development and supporting the ever-evolving demands and needs of the European market.

The EPI welcomes Raiffeisen Bank into its community, saying that its participation as an Acceptor PSP is crucial in expanding Wero’s acceptance network. This is true especially as RBI is the first scheme member headquartered outside of EPI’s initial launch market. Together, the two institutions aim to offer businesses and consumers a user-friendly way to pay that simplifies everyday purchases and transactions, improving Europe’s financial autonomy.

RBI operated mainly in Austria, where it is a popular corporate and investment bank, and in Central and Eastern Europe. 11 markets in the region are covered, including Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and more. In addition to its subsidiaries, RBI Group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance, in leasing, asset management or M&A.

Other companies that recently joined EPI include Airwallex, which became a Principal Member that expands the use of Wero across the continent by leveraging its merchant network. Additionally, Airwallex’s partnership with EPI represents an important step forward in the process of tackling Europe’s complex payments ecosystem, where multiple local A2A offerings coexist with differing rules and infrastructure.