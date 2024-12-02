Latin America-based Clara has announced that it has secured USD 70 million in structured debt funding, directing the funds towards payment product expansion.

Obtained from BBVA Spark, Covalto, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the capital is set to assist Clara’s corporate credit card and bill pay products as the company works towards further advancing its operations in Mexico and Colombia.

This funding comes as an addition to Clara’s existing debt relationship with Goldman Sachs, with whom it has been collaborating since 2022 and continues to do so.

Clara’s plans with the funds

With the support of BBVA Spark, the bank’s business unit specialising in supporting the entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem, Clara intends to grow its payment products in Colombia. At the same time, the funding received from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and Covalto, a Mexican bank focused on backing startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Latin America, is set to facilitate Clara’s expansion in Mexico.

The IFC plans to assist the expansion of businesses with potential for social impact through this investment, especially those led by women. Adding to this, Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC Country Manager for Mexico, stated that the investment in Clara underlines IFC’s strategy to catalyse technological solutions that foster job creation, financial inclusion, and productivity across the region. Through this move, IFC aims to help more companies optimise their operations and access tools that drive growth.

Furthermore, the current announcement, paired with Clara’s USD 80 million in funding from earlier in 2025, emphasises the company’s readiness to move onto its next stage of growth with new capital markets partners. These achievements solidify Clara’s position as a solution for corporate financial management in Latin America, with the company offering its services to large enterprises across the region, including Hilton, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Femsa, Smartfit, and Movistar.

Since the start of its operations, Clara’s product portfolio has gone beyond corporate cards and spend management, now including a broader range of payment solutions that address the demand of businesses and enable them to improve their payment operations in a single platform. Also, as the company continues its growth journey, additional funding comes as a key aspect of developing new products and facilitating growth.