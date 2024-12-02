PayPal has enabled its merchants to be visible on Perplexity, offering US consumers the opportunity to check out in the AI answer engine.

This means that users exploring Perplexity’s shopping experience can transition from search to purchase more easily, using PayPal’s identity verification, purchase and seller protection, and payment processing without leaving the chat.

AI shopping on Perplexity

For merchants, the partnership offers access to the emerging agentic economy with no added technical complexity. PayPal’s agentic commerce solutions, such as store sync and agent ready, allow retailers to increase conversion by capturing high-interest buyers at the moment of discovery, deliver safe transactions screened by fraud detection and risk management systems, and establish trust in automated shopping spaces.

Store sync offers merchant product catalogues that are instantly discoverable within Perplexity’s results, while agent-ready makes sure that they can accept payments on the platform using their already existing configurations from PayPal. PayPal will serve as the commerce structure behind Perplexity’s shopping offering, optimising agentic discovery and making it a fully functional storefront.

Transactions will happen instantly within the AI interface, keeping the retailer in control as they are paid directly and remain the centre of the customer relationship. The alliance is in line with the companies’ vision to integrate PayPal’s agentic commerce solution so Perplexity users can browse merchant catalogues in real-time and checkout directly on the platform.

To celebrate the launch, PayPal offers users an incentive to experience the new agentic technology. Starting 9:00 am ET on November 25, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on December 1, 2025, they will be able to complete their first purchase on Perplexity and receive 50% back, up to USD 50. This delivers a rewarding first interaction with AI shopping. Consumers can shop from Abercrombie & Fitch, Ashley Furniture, Fabletics, Adorama and NewEgg, with many others to be implemented in the future.