HSBC’s PayMe completes full cloud migration to AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed that PayMe by HSBC has completed a full migration of its digital wallet infrastructure to the AWS cloud. The move brings the service’s technical operations under a new architecture while supporting HSBC’s modernisation efforts in Hong Kong’s payments sector. Originally introduced in 2017, PayMe has become one of Hong Kong’s most widely used mobile payment tools, as the service facilitates peer-to-peer payments, bill splitting and merchant purchases, including international acceptance through its virtual debit card connected to over 34 million outlets across dozens of markets.

A closer look at the cloud migration

According to AWS officials, the transition enables PayMe to operate with shorter response times and near-instant processing during busy periods such as holidays or promotional campaigns. The company added that HSBC is now able to introduce updates at a quicker pace through revised development pipelines, moving from a multi-month release cycle to one measured in weeks.

Representatives from HSBC said the bank sees the move as part of an effort to upgrade the reliability and resilience of its consumer payments systems. They noted that the cloud environment offers improved scalability, better security tools and data analysis capabilities, which are expected to support areas such as fraud monitoring and customer behaviour assessment.

AWS representatives described the partnership as an example of how financial institutions are moving critical payments infrastructure to cloud providers that can meet regulatory and operational requirements. They said the migration reflects ongoing work between the two companies to maintain stability and ensure the platform can continue to accommodate user demand.

According to the official announcement, the PayMe transition is one of the more prominent cloud shifts in Hong Kong’s retail banking space, illustrating how established institutions are rethinking legacy systems to handle higher transaction volumes and faster product rollouts. AWS has been expanding its presence globally and currently offers more than 240 cloud services across 38 regions.