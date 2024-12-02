Airwallex becomes a Principal Member of EPI to bring Wero to European merchants

Airwallex has announced its partnership with the European Payments Initiative (EPI) in order to bring Wero to merchants and businesses across the region of Europe.

Following this announcement, the partnership will enable Airwallex to become a Principal Member of EPI, allowing businesses and merchants on its platform to offer Wero Wallet as a payment method across Europe.

In addition, Airwallex’s partnership with EPI represents an important step forward in the process of tackling Europe’s complex payments ecosystem, where multiple local A2A offerings coexist with differing rules and infrastructure. Through the strategy of integrating Wero, Airwallex customers will have direct access to this payment method from launch, enabling merchants to reach more shoppers and streamline transactions across borders securely and efficiently.

Accelerating Airwallex’s strategy to strengthen its financial operating infrastructure globally

According to the official press release, Wero represents an important development for European commerce. With this in mind, through the process of offering it directly through its platform, Airwallex aims to continue to enable its global customer base and merchants to benefit from optimised payment methods, global multi-currency accounts, and embedded financial tools. At the same time, for merchants and businesses, this partnership means simplified access to consumers across the region of Europe, as well as reduced reliance on legacy card networks, and a future-proof solution aligned with regulatory and security standards set within the EU.

Furthermore, Wero was developed on the principles of simplicity, security, and sovereignty. By partnering with Airwallex, EPI will have the possibility to expand Wero’s reach to a diverse and growing base of international merchants who are driving digital commerce across Europe. The Wero Wallet is expected to launch for ecommerce payments in the region of Germany from the end of 2025, followed by France and Belgium in 2026, with point-of-sale (POS) acceptance to follow shortly after.

