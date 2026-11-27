Pine Labs has launched Guide and Marketer Agent, AI agents in its Pine Labs One merchant app that help Indian SMBs analyse data and run ad campaigns.

The agents are the initial releases from Agentic Org, Pine Labs' AI infrastructure for agents that interpret intent, access the tools and data needed for a task, and execute workflows, with Grantex as its permission and governance layer controlling access and enabling human oversight at critical stages. They are being rolled out to millions of merchants in India through Pine Labs One.

Conversational access to merchant data

According to Pine Labs, many Indian SMBs are run by one person who must manage their digital presence, analyse performance, and run marketing without specialist teams. Guide lets merchants ask business questions in natural language and returns insights drawn from store-level sales, POS transactions, settlements, refunds, payments, and value-added service activations, rather than requiring them to navigate multiple dashboards and reports.

For merchants with several locations, reconciling activity across UPI, cards, wallets, and other payment methods with different settlement cycles has traditionally required several systems. Vijeth Pandit, CPO of Pine Labs, stated that small businesses need AI to solve everyday problems and make better decisions, and that the agents help merchants move from business data to decisions and from intent to action.

From objective to ad campaign

Marketer Agent turns business objectives into advertising campaigns, handling keyword research, including competitor keywords, creative generation, audience targeting, and campaign set-up, starting with Google platforms. Merchants approve campaigns before any money is spent, after which the agent publishes them directly, and it can then link ad interactions to in-store transactions using privacy-preserving techniques, which Pine Labs says helps measure the revenue impact of ad spend.

Built with Google Gemini under Pine Labs' collaboration with Google Cloud announced in September 2026, the agent will expand to AI-powered discovery platforms. Amit Kumar, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, stated that embedding Gemini models in Agentic Org helps merchants automate campaign management. Pine Labs also plans an Agent App Store for specialist agents, launching in Singapore and then in India by 15 December 2026.