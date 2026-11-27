The Swiss National Bank (SNB), together with UBS, SIX, Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank, Sygnum Bank, and settlement platform Seturion, has started an exploratory project for a Swiss Financial Ledger. The project will examine whether a distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform could support both cross-border and domestic transactions in Switzerland.

Building on Helvetia and Agorá

The initiative is part of Project Helvetia, in which the SNB explores settling transactions involving tokenised assets in central bank money, and builds on Project Agorá. Project Agorá is a public-private initiative by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Institute of International Finance (IIF) exploring how tokenisation can make wholesale cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and safer.

The project will explore the benefits and feasibility of a DLT platform on which central bank money, commercial bank money, and securities can interact. Its main objectives are to evaluate technical design and architecture options and to define governance models and operational frameworks. The participating institutions will assess the feasibility, benefits, and risks of such a platform for the Swiss financial centre.

A strategic board and a cautious framing

To guide discussions, the participants have set up a Helvetia Strategic Board, with the Swiss Bankers Association as an observer. The board brings together the central bank, the country's financial market infrastructure provider SIX, large and cantonal banks, PostFinance, a digital asset bank, and a settlement platform for tokenised assets. It will steer the project's work on technical options, governance, and operational frameworks.

The SNB said Switzerland's current financial market infrastructure is highly efficient and that the project explores a potential extension of it. It added that the project should not be taken as an indication that a Swiss Financial Ledger will be launched, or that the SNB will issue tokenised central bank money for financial institutions.