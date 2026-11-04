Pine Labs has partnered with Stripe to launch a unified commerce solution that allows eligible retailers in Singapore to manage online and in-store payments through a single platform. From November 2026, merchants using the solution will be able to use Stripe for online payments and for card payments made on Pine Labs' payment terminals in their stores. The companies plan to expand the offering to other Southeast Asian markets in 2027.

One view of online and in-store payments

The solution combines Stripe's online payments capabilities with Pine Labs' in-store payments and merchant engagement tools, giving retailers a consolidated view of transactions across channels. Merchants can accept credit cards, QR codes, and contactless payments across several types of Pine Labs terminals, while reducing reconciliation work and operational costs associated with running separate payment systems. Stripe provides programmable financial infrastructure for online businesses.

Many enterprise retailers use one provider for their website, another for their stores, and further providers for instalment financing and analytics, which can lead to operational complexity, delayed reporting, and higher costs. The new offering is intended to bring these capabilities together and give merchants greater control and real-time visibility across their operations. Pine Labs says the combined offering will also help merchants attract and retain customers across channels.

Instalments, loyalty, and promotions

Beyond payment acceptance, merchants can use Pine Labs' commerce tools, including multi-issuer instalment plans, pay-by-points, merchant-funded promotions, and digital marketing tools for instant discounts and cross-border campaigns. B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, said retailers no longer treat ecommerce and physical stores as separate channels and expect a connected view of payments, customer engagement, and business performance.

Rau added that combining Stripe's online capabilities with Pine Labs' in-store ecosystem will help merchants simplify operations while offering more personalised and rewarding customer experiences. The partnership follows Pine Labs' launch of a unified payments platform in Singapore in October 2026, which marked the start of its payment acceptance operations in the country. Pine Labs already serves Singapore brands including Courts, iStudio, CapitaLand, and FairPrice.