Pine Labs, a payments technology company operating in more than 20 markets, has introduced a unified platform for merchants in Singapore that brings together payment acceptance, acquiring, instalment payment plans (IPPs) at the point of sale, and customer engagement tools. The launch marks the start of the company’s payment acceptance operations in the country and allows merchants to consolidate their payments and commerce requirements with a single technology provider.

Acquiring, instalments, and engagement on one platform

The platform supports the acceptance of cards and alternative payment methods (APMs) through an integrated technology layer. Pine Labs is integrated with card networks including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, as well as payment platforms such as GrabPay, Alipay+, and WeChat Pay. Through its network of bank and brand partners, the company also provides integrated instalment payment offers at checkout. These offers allow consumers to spread the cost of higher-value purchases while enabling merchants to offer additional payment options at checkout.

The engagement layer is delivered through Fave, Pine Labs' consumer payments and engagement app. Fave offers rewards, cashback programmes, and merchant-funded offers designed to support customer acquisition, repeat purchases, and loyalty. The combined offering brings payment acceptance and customer engagement capabilities together within the same platform. According to a Pine Labs official, merchants in Singapore want to simplify their payments infrastructure while offering consumers more flexibility at checkout.

Part of a wider international strategy

Pine Labs already serves Singapore brands including Courts, iStudio, CapitaLand, and FairPrice. The launch forms part of the company's international expansion. The move follows the company's recent launch of payments capabilities in the Philippines in partnership with GCash, an e-wallet provider in the country.

Pine Labs describes its broader technology stack as a 'Commerce OS' that connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions, and consumers across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the US. The stack combines payment orchestration, issuing capabilities, prepaid and stored value solutions, and payment and credit rails across online and in-store commerce. For Singapore merchants, the new platform brings card and APM acceptance, point-of-sale financing, and loyalty tools under one provider.