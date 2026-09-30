PhonePe has received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for two licences covering Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS) and Stored Value Facilities (SVF). The approval follows the completion of initial regulatory due diligence and allows PhonePe to progress towards the next stage of regulatory approval for its proposed UAE operations. The company will proceed with the remaining regulatory requirements before commencing the proposed operations.

PhonePe prepares for UAE payment operations

Following the IPA, PhonePe plans to work with regional banks, licenced payment service providers, and local technology vendors as it develops its proposed operations in the UAE. The company also intends to explore opportunities to support Aani and Jaywan, the UAE's domestic payment rails, through its technology platform.

PhonePe said its proposed deployment will use its existing technology infrastructure, which supports digital payments in India. The company reports more than 720 million registered users and a payment acceptance network covering more than 50 million merchants in India as of August 2026.

Ritesh Pai, CEO and Executive Director, International Payments at PhonePe, said the company intends to work with local partners as it develops its UAE presence.

Existing cross-border payment arrangements

PhonePe already supports payments for Indian travellers in the UAE through an arrangement with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL). Under this arrangement, Indian users can scan local QR codes and make payments through NEOPAY and Network International terminals. These services operate under existing cross-border payment arrangements and are separate from PhonePe's proposed UAE operations under the licences covered by the IPA. PhonePe is continuing to work with the relevant authorities on the requirements for final approval before commencing its proposed commercial operations in the UAE.