FinteqHub has launched AI Advisor after beta testing with a subset of clients showed a 23% reduction in blocked and declined payments.

FinteqHub, a payment orchestration platform, has launched AI Advisor, an AI-based tool that analyses payment provider performance, routing decisions, and transaction results. During beta testing with a subset of its clients, FinteqHub said recommendations generated by the tool were associated with a 23% reduction in blocked and declined payments compared with the same clients’ baseline from the previous quarter.

AI Advisor analyses payment routing data

AI Advisor analyses data on payment providers, routes, and transaction results to generate recommendations for payment operations teams. These recommendations cover which provider to prioritise for a particular transaction type, when to retry an unsuccessful payment, when to reroute a transaction, and which risk rules could be blocking legitimate payments. FinteqHub said the tool addresses payment routing decisions across multiple providers.

The tool is designed to assess what happens after an initial payment rejection, rather than focusing only on the first routing decision. FinteqHub said the same transaction may receive different outcomes from different payment providers, making subsequent routing and retry decisions an additional area for payment teams to assess.

AI Advisor supports payment team decisions

AI Advisor operates as a co-pilot for payment operations teams rather than making decisions autonomously. The tool provides the reasoning behind its recommendations, while specialists can accept, reject, or adjust proposed actions based on additional business considerations. FinteqHub plans to complete the rollout of AI Advisor across its client base by 1 October 2026. The company also plans to expand the number of scenarios analysed by the tool and use accumulated data to refine its recommendations. AI Advisor will operate alongside FinteqHub’s existing smart routing infrastructure, which analyses routing performance across different scenarios.

The company expects the tool to help payment teams identify patterns across different providers and transaction scenarios. This could give teams additional information when reviewing payment performance and deciding where further action may be needed.