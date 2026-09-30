Getnet and Nayax have partnered to offer integrated payments for unattended commerce operators across Latin America and Iberia.

The agreement covers operators of vending machines, electric vehicle chargers, self-service kiosks, and other automated self-service businesses. These operators will be able to access a payment solution that combines Nayax's technology with Getnet's acquiring platform.

The companies say operators will gain a single method for accepting cashless payments across their unattended machines. In addition, end customers are expected to see a more consistent checkout process across locations.

Phased rollout across six markets

The rollout is scheduled to begin in Chile in the coming weeks. It will then extend progressively to Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, while Nayax will be deployed across Getnet's acquiring network in each market.

The sequencing gives Nayax a staged route into the region rather than a simultaneous multi-country launch. According to the companies, the approach is intended to provide a scalable entry into Latin America and a foundation for longer-term growth there.

Strategic rationale for both companies

For Nayax, the agreement opens new Latin American markets and strengthens its existing presence in the region. Oren Tepper, Nayax’s Chief Commercial Officer, described the partnership as a milestone for the company. The official said it would expand its reach into new countries while reinforcing its offering in markets where it already operates.

For Getnet, the partnership extends its product portfolio into unattended commerce, a segment in which it expects to increase processing volumes. Fabrice Mendez, Global Head of Partnerships at Getnet, placed the agreement within the company's broader strategy to become the preferred payments partner for technology companies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and commerce platforms globally. It was also said that the collaboration would pair Nayax's global technology with Getnet's local acquiring capabilities.

Implications for unattended commerce

The agreement links a specialist unattended payments technology provider with an acquirer that has a local network across Latin America and Iberia. For operators running machines in several of the six markets, the model offers an integrated route to payment acceptance through a single combined solution rather than separate arrangements.

The partnership also reflects Getnet's focus on distribution through technology partners and platforms, with unattended commerce now added to the segments it serves through this channel. For Nayax, access to Getnet's acquiring infrastructure supports geographic expansion in Latin America, where the rollout will introduce its technology to markets it has not previously served.

Further details on the timing of each country launch beyond Chile have not been disclosed.