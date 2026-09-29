NewsPayments

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipdomestic card schemecard schememerchantcheckout
Companies:
Checkout.com
Countries:
United Arab Emirates

News on Payments

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Terrabank selects TerraPay for cross-border payments via Mozrt

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Shopify extends WebMCP support to checkout for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Brite Payments launches Pay by Bank in the UK after FCA EMI licence

29 Sep 2026 / 6 min read / Payments

Form3 launches AI-enabled payments platform

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Explainers on Payments

Explainer: building a merchant payments strategy for global expansion

09 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Explainer: what is Embedded Finance?

27 Aug 2026 / 7 min read / Payments

Explainer: marketplace and platform payments strategy

26 Aug 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Explainer: cVRP – the UK’s latest recurring payments development

06 Aug 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Explainer: understanding cross-border FX mechanisms in card payments

27 May 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright