Explainer: what is Embedded Finance?

Diana Vorniceanu
27 Aug 2026 / 7 Min Read
Shona Sabah, Senior Manager - Strategic Growth Lead at KAE, explains Embedded Finance.
Paying for a taxi through an app, splitting an online purchase into instalments at checkout, or accepting card payments through invoicing software are all examples of the same underlying trend. In each case, a financial service is integrated directly into a non-financial product or platform, making it a seamless part of the user experience rather than a separate activity. This is known as Embedded Finance, and it is increasingly becoming part of everyday consumer and business interactions.
Embedded Finance is the integration of financial services (payments, lending, insurance, accounts) into the platforms and workflows where people already spend their time. The user reaches the financial service at the point of need, without leaving the journey they are on. Embedded payments are the most established layer of this, and the one most business meet first: the ability to pay, or to take up a payment method, exactly when and where it is needed.
Long before apps and APIs, financial services were already being woven into everyday transactions, for consumers and businesses alike. A department-store shopper offered store credit at the till, a car buyer arranging finance with the salesperson in the showroom, a business customer placing a bulk order with a wholesaler and receiving a 30-day trade credit. Each of these instances is an example of Embedded Finance in an analogue form, with the financing folded into the moment of purchase rather than handled through a separate trip to a bank.
For most of the past few decades, digital payments nonetheless stayed separate. A merchant signed up with an acquirer, a shopper was redirected to a gateway, and a finance team logged into a banking portal to move money. Software and finance ran on parallel tracks. What has changed is that the two have merged: payments, and increasingly credit and other services, now live inside the software, app, or checkout experience a business or consumer already uses, rather than alongside it.
Three traits tend to define a well-built embedded experience:
This final characteristic is often misunderstood. Embedded payments are sometimes described as ‘invisible’, but the objective is not to eliminate friction entirely; it is to introduce the right level of friction at the right point in the journey. Appropriate prompts, disclosures and approval steps help users make informed decisions and retain control over financial activity.
For example, a consumer may need to review and confirm the terms of a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) arrangement before completing a purchase, while a corporate buyer may require visibility of, and approval over, financing terms before they are applied. In both cases, and particularly in more complex B2B transactions, transparency and control can be more important than complete automation.
Embedded Finance takes different forms depending on the customer and the use case.
Embedded Finance models typically involve three core participants. The platform, often a software provider, owns the customer relationship and integrates the financial service into the existing workflow. A regulated financial provider, such as a payment service provider, bank, or Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partner, provides the underlying infrastructure, licensing and compliance capabilities. The end user accesses the financial service directly within the platform, often as a seamless part of the broader experience.
In practice, a platform that already manages activities such as bookings, inventory, or invoicing can add capabilities such as payments, credit, or funds management directly within its software. The resulting financial activity creates an additional revenue stream, with the economics typically shared between the platform and the financial-services provider.
Yes, probably. The reason Embedded Finance has spread so quickly is straightforward: when it works, it tends to benefit everyone along the chain at the same time.
When all three benefit together, the effect compounds. Better payment experiences drive more use of the platform, which drives more payment volume, which in turn funds better infrastructure and better experiences. The customer journey sits at the centre of that loop. Strip away the jargon, and embedded payments is, at bottom, a volume and scale play: the model only works when the offering genuinely improves the experience and keeps users transacting inside it.
How far Embedded Finance has developed differs sharply depending on where you look.
Several forces are pushing Embedded Finance forward. API-first infrastructure from modern providers makes integration faster and more cost-effective than it used to be. Open Banking and real-time payment rails e.g. Pix in Brazil, as well as regulation such as PSD2 and PSD3 in Europe, are opening up the plumbing that embedded models rely on. Vertical software keeps spreading, and almost every niche platform becomes a potential payments channel as it does. Payment-facilitator and BaaS licensing continues to evolve, lowering the barrier for platforms to earn from payments in the first place. Embedded models can also generate richer and more contextual data than standalone providers typically have access to, supporting more effective fraud detection, underwriting, and personalisation.
Several structural challenges can limit the adoption and scalability of embedded payments. Regulatory complexity remains a key constraint, with licensing and compliance requirements varying across jurisdictions and creating significant burdens for platforms not originally designed to operate as financial-services providers. Questions around customer ownership, liability, and contracting can also be difficult to resolve and are often critical to the viability of a partnership.
Legacy technology presents a further challenge. Older ERP and accounting systems can be difficult to integrate with, particularly in large enterprises operating multiple, heavily customised instances across markets. As a result, integrations developed for one customer may not translate easily to another, which is a recurring issue in commercial-card and corporate-payment use cases.
Economics and pricing models can also be relatively complex, with margins compressing and decompressing along the maturity curve. Across all of these areas, providers must also determine which opportunities and partners are genuinely attractive, often with limited market data, benchmarks, and internal expertise to support those decisions.
Embedded Finance does not spread evenly across sectors. The strongest opportunities tend to be where a payment or financing step is inseparable from the core workflow: gig-economy apps that both pay workers and collect customer payments, online marketplaces handling payouts to many sellers, travel platforms bundling booking and payment, and field-service or construction software where invoicing and payment are part of completing the job. Healthcare, hospitality, and property management show similar promise. In each, the enabler is a critical, high-frequency workflow; the blocker is usually integration complexity or a crowded field of incumbents.
Payment providers and banks sometimes treat Embedded Finance as a switch they can simply turn on for easy incremental revenue. In practice, the value comes from building it around genuine workflows and genuine pain points, and from choosing partners with rigour rather than enthusiasm.
Because volume is what makes the economics work, it helps to judge each opportunity against a consistent set of criteria rather than assessing deals one at a time. The framework below sets out seven factors:
The implications vary depending on where an organisation sits in the ecosystem:
For payment providers and banks: assess opportunities across multiple dimensions, define clearly the value being created for both the business and the end customer, and select partners based on demonstrated capabilities and strategic fit.
For software and platform providers: payments can become a revenue generating, highly embedded part of the proposition, particularly when they are designed around customers’ existing workflows and operating needs.
Across both groups, the overarching principle is consistent: start with the customer journey, identify points of friction, and measure the impact of removing them. The most effective embedded payment experiences are often those that feel almost invisible to the customer because they work seamlessly within the broader product experience.
This article is part of The Paypers’ Explainers section. To access other educational materials from this section, click here. If you have suggestions about other topics that could be included in this section, we invite you to write to us at editor@thepaypers.com.
To learn more about this topic, check out these materials:
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Explainer: understanding cross-border fees for cards
Explainer: the merchant's guide to chargebacks – from reason codes to dispute strategy
Shona Sabah is a senior strategic insights leader with over extensive experience helping payments organisations across the globe use customer, market and competitor intelligence to make data-backed product, marketing, and strategy decisions. She has led projects spanning consumer and commercial payments, supporting international brands to identify new opportunities, shape product strategies, and optimise marketing and sales performance to drive acquisition, retention, and long-term value. Beyond her client work, Shona is an active and recognised voice in the payments industry. She has spoken at major industry events such as MPE and Commercial Payments International (CPI) Summit, moderated webinars and fireside discussions with industry leaders, and is host of KAE’s The People Making Payments Podcast.
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
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