Shopify announced that AI agents running in a buyer’s browser can now read, update, and submit checkout forms on Shopify merchants’ storefronts, including for transactions made through Shop Pay. Previously, agents on the platform could search for products and build carts. The update extends their role to order placement, which happens only after the buyer has given authorisation. According to a company official working on agentic commerce, the feature is rolling out to all eligible Shopify merchants.

How the checkout tools work

Shopify already supported WebMCP for storefronts and carts. This allowed browser-based agents to search a retailer’s inventory and add products to a cart. The update adds three tools to the checkout stage. The first, get_checkout, lets an agent inspect a checkout. The second, update_checkout, lets it change details such as the customer’s address or delivery option. The third, complete_checkout, places the order once the buyer has authorised it.

The company stated that agents using these tools no longer need to rely on screenshots or scrape web pages to complete a transaction. The company official described the tools as structured APIs designed to ensure accurate commerce data, required disclosures, and handoff requirements. The official advised developers of browser-based agents to use them instead of navigating HTML built for human shoppers.

Two protocols, one commerce layer

Shopify already operates a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which supports agents working server-to-server. WebMCP, a proposed standard, covers a different deployment model: agents that operate inside the buyer’s browser.

Both rely on Shopify’s Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which provides a common method for product search and discovery, cart creation, and checkout. As a result, Shopify’s server-side and browser-based agent integrations share the same underlying commerce framework. With checkout now included, WebMCP covers the full purchase journey on the platform, from discovery to order submission.

Diverging approaches among retailers

Shopify’s decision contrasts with steps taken by some other retailers. Amazon has blocked Meta’s Muse AI agent from its retail site, as reported by Bloomberg in September 2026. Adidas has reportedly also moved to prevent AI agents from making purchases on users’ behalf on its platform.

Shopify, by contrast, has formed direct agentic commerce partnerships with AI agents including Muse and Instinct.

These positions show that retailers and commerce platforms disagree on whether third-party agents should be allowed to transact for consumers. For Shopify merchants, the new tools bring agent-driven purchasing to the final stage of the transaction, with buyer authorisation still required before any order is submitted.