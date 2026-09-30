Netherlands-based Mambu has partnered with Mastercard to connect Mastercard Move with its Intelligent Core, supporting cross-border payments for banks.

The integration aims to give financial institutions using Mambu a pre-built route to offering international money transfers, reducing implementation complexity, and shortening time to market.

How the integration works

Intelligent Core is Mambu's cloud-native core banking and payments platform, designed to process, orchestrate, and extend financial services at scale. Through the connection with Mastercard Move, Mambu customers will be able to integrate cross-border payment capabilities without building separate connections. According to the companies, this will allow financial institutions to embed international transfers within their digital banking journeys, giving customers a unified experience.

Mastercard Move enables money to move within and across more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 150 currencies. According to Mastercard, the service reaches more than 17 billion endpoints and 95% of the world's banked population.

Building on Mambu's expansion

The collaboration follows Mambu's expansion into payments after acquiring Numeral in 2024. The companies describe the partnership as a foundation for banks to develop cross-border services for SME and retail customers, as demand grows for international payments that are transparent and low in friction.

Fernando Zandona, CEO at Mambu, said that adding cross-border functions should not take years of integration work for financial institutions or make them rethink their technology stack. Zandona described the integration as an example of Mambu's composable approach, in which the Intelligent Core extends systems that institutions already rely on rather than replacing them.

In addition, Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions at Mastercard, noted that moving money across borders remains complex and fragmented despite advances in digital money movement. People and businesses, the official added, expect greater speed, transparency, and certainty. Mastercard positions Move's global reach as a way for financial institutions to meet those expectations.

For Mastercard, the arrangement adds a further distribution channel for Mastercard Move through a core banking provider whose client base spans multiple markets. Earlier in 2026, Mastercard partnered with other companies that have integrated its cross-border service within their financial platforms. For example, in June, Backbase adopted Mastercard Move into its AI-native Banking OS, while in July, Neema brought the international payments infrastructure to Israel’s marketplace, allowing businesses and individuals abroad to send money into the country faster.