Backbase and Mastercard integrate for cross-border payments

Backbase has integrated Mastercard Move into its AI-native Banking OS to accelerate cross-border payment adoption among financial institutions.

According to the official press release, the integration embeds cross-border payment functionality directly into existing digital banking journeys, enabling banks to manage the complete payment flow from customer initiation through to settlement and reconciliation. A pre-built connector, now available to Backbase customers, eliminates the need for custom integration work and is designed to shorten time-to-market for joint customers.

Addressing a structural gap in correspondent banking

Traditional correspondent banking networks have long been characterised by slow processing times and limited end-to-end visibility. Meanwhile, consumer expectations have shifted towards near-instant, transparent international transfers, a standard set largely by digital-first and non-bank payment providers. With this in mind, the Backbase–Mastercard collaboration is positioned to help established financial institutions close this gap without requiring bespoke technical builds.

Mastercard Move operates across more than 200 countries and territories, connecting over 17 billion endpoints and supporting transactions in 150 currencies. Through the process of making this infrastructure accessible through a pre-integrated connector within the Backbase platform, banks can offer international payment services within the same digital interface their customers already use.

In addition, the integration supports multiple payout options and currencies, with structured planning, technical assessment, and delivery guidance available to banks adopting the solution. The architecture is described as future-proof, intended to accommodate evolving payment infrastructure requirements.

Regional focus and ecosystem context

According to the official press release, the collaboration initially targets financial institutions in the EU, Middle East, and North Africa regions. These markets have seen growing regulatory and competitive pressure on cross-border payment transparency and speed, with EU initiatives such as the Instant Payments Regulation reinforcing demand for faster settlement across borders.

The Backbase ecosystem already extends its Banking OS with capabilities spanning payments, fraud management, open banking, dispute management, and broader banking services. The addition of Mastercard Move represents an expansion of that partner network, positioning the platform as a more complete solution for banks looking to compete on international payments experience, pricing, and speed.

For financial institutions, the primary operational benefits centre on reduced implementation timelines, faster access to revenue from cross-border services, and access to Mastercard's global network without the overhead of standalone integration projects.