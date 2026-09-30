PXP has partnered with OKTO Payments to give its merchants access to domestic payment methods and treasury services in Latin America.

Through their existing connection to PXP, the company's merchants will be able to access domestic payment methods and treasury and liquidity management capabilities across Latin America. The payment rails connect directly to domestic infrastructure and are operated locally by OKTO in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and other markets in the region.

Addressing fragmentation across Latin American markets

PXP’s offering is structured around a single connection covering online, mobile, and point-of-sale commerce, supported by in-house acquiring and a portfolio of alternative payment methods. With the partnership, the company aims to support merchants and end users in Latin America with a wider range of domestic payment methods and the infrastructure behind them.

The region presents specific operational challenges for merchants operating across borders. According to OKTO, each market has its own regulator, banking system, settlement logic, and consumer behaviour. These differences extend to preferred payment methods, the brands consumers trust at checkout, and how quickly they expect refunds. PXP described Latin America as a key market for its merchant base, while acknowledging that variation between countries makes the region difficult to serve comprehensively.

OKTO's infrastructure and vertical focus

OKTO has built its infrastructure in Latin America on a market-by-market basis, establishing local banking relationships and compliance capabilities in each country where it operates.

For PXP's merchants, the arrangement goes beyond payment acceptance. Instant pay-ins and payouts on domestic rails are combined with local card processing, treasury and liquidity management, and settlement within a single layer. OKTO stated that this product stack, including settlement and reconciliation, has been developed in-house.

For OKTO, the agreement opens a distribution channel into PXP's enterprise merchant portfolio, which covers retail, travel and hospitality, gaming, and other digital commerce sectors. The company said the deal reinforces a partnership model it has been building deliberately.

Implications for merchants

The partnership pairs an orchestration platform's enterprise merchant relationships and acquiring capability with a provider that operates domestic rails locally. Rather than integrating separately with providers in each Latin American country, PXP's merchants can reach these payment methods and treasury functions through a single integration.

Andre Boesing, General Manager South LatAm, OKTO PAYMENTS, noted that the PXP team understood from the outset what local depth in Latin America requires, citing this as a reason the partnership was formed. Moreover, Kamran Hedjri, CEO, PXP, stated that OKTO has proven its domestic rails at scale, and that the collaboration will allow one connection into PXP to offer domestic payment methods, instant pay-ins and payouts, and treasury and liquidity management linked directly to local infrastructure across the region.