Payment orchestration provider Paysecure has announced the launch of its dynamic cashier product, a customisable checkout solution that allows merchants to optimise conversion and minimise fraud.

With the dynamic cashier solution, merchants are set to be able to control the look and execution of the deposit and withdrawal process to offer simplified, multi-currency deposit and payout flows. The checkout experience focuses on increasing conversion by up to 7% and scaling deposit value by up to 35%. Additionally, the new product allows partners to extend brand experience, localise and segment user flows, and receive deeper insights into user behaviour at the checkout stage.

Personalising the checkout experience

By utilising Paysecure’s solution, merchants can also include personalised promotions and notifications at key touch points in the cashier experience, in turn improving user engagement rates, minimising friction, and offering an optimal journey for transacting. They will be able to build their checkout experience through the Paysecure platform. Merchants can select colours, logos, and CTA buttons, among others, and their teams will have the ability to revise and test updates in a sandbox environment. This allows improvements to be pushed live more efficiently.

Furthermore, the customisable checkout enables operators to control taxation parameters, surcharge fees, transaction thresholds, and currency settings. Commenting on the launch, representatives from Paysecure provided more details about the dynamic cashier solution, mentioning that the product focuses on facilitating flexibility to transform the payment journey into a competitive advantage. At the core of the solution, Paysecure provides performance and reliability, enabling clients to continually augment their strategy, boost acceptance, and offer optimal experiences at scale.

Shortly before this announcement, Paysecure and Neosurf joined forces to offer simplified cash-to-digital checkout experiences. The partnership was set to bring Neosurf’s prepaid voucher solution to Paysecure’s global merchant network, planning to deliver customers who preferred cash a secure, flexible way to pay online. Also, the integration would enable merchants and businesses leveraging Paysecure’s orchestration platform to add Neosurf’s prepaid voucher solution to their payment methods, offering customers more control over how they pay, without the need to create a bank account.