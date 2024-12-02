

Neosurf has announced its partnership with Paysecure to deliver frictionless cash-to-digital checkout experiences.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to bring Neosurf’s prepaid voucher solution to Paysecure’s global merchant network, aiming to offer cash-preferred customers a secure, flexible way to pay online.

In addition, the integration will allow merchants and businesses using Paysecure’s orchestration platform to quickly add Neosurf’s prepaid voucher solution to their payment methods. This process will give customers improved control over how they pay, securely, privately, and without the need for a bank account. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Neosurf x Paysecure partnership

According to the official press release, the process of partnering with Paysecure will make it easier for merchants to surface Neosurf at checkout, giving users the possibility to benefit from more control and developing an improved overall experience. At the same time, with Neosurf, Paysecure will allow merchants to attract and retain clients who favour cash-based or privacy-first payment options, especially in regions where traditional banking services are less prevalent.

Furthermore, by integrating Neosurf, Paysecure will have the opportunity to add another low-friction service to its local ecosystem of connections. With solutions such as dynamic cashier, smart routing, centralised tokenization, and real-time reporting, customers will have the opportunity to increase acceptance rates, reduce fraud, improve cross-border transaction costs, and optimise the end-to-end customer experience.



