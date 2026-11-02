UK-based payments company Paysafe has made PaysafeWallet available to consumers in Croatia, Bulgaria, and Estonia. Users in the three countries can access the digital wallet through the PaysafeCard app, which combines cash-based and digital money management in a single service. With these additions, PaysafeWallet now covers every euro-area country as well as Poland, bringing its total footprint to 22 European markets.

IBAN accounts, cards, and cash top-ups

PaysafeWallet gives users an IBAN account and a personal debit card. Customers can top up their wallet with cash through PaysafeCard or load funds by bank transfer, and pay online and in store with a Mastercard debit card. The wallet also supports mobile payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, SEPA transfers across the euro area, peer-to-peer payments to friends and family, and payouts received directly into the account.

Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe, said the expansion reflects the company's focus on delivering payment experiences to consumers across Europe. He added that Croatia, Bulgaria, and Estonia are digital markets where consumers expect secure and flexible ways to manage their money online, and that PaysafeWallet has been designed to meet those expectations.

Completing euro-area coverage

The three countries have joined the euro area at different stages. Estonia adopted the euro in 2011, Croatia in 2023, and Bulgaria became the most recent member in January 2026. The expansion follows Paysafe's launch of PaysafeWallet in Poland in August 2026, which extended the service beyond the euro area. At the time, Paysafe said around 600,000 users had joined over the previous 18 months, including on the Account & Card product that PaysafeWallet replaced.

Paysafe introduced PaysafeWallet in April 2026 as the successor to PaysafeCard's Account & Card product, initially rolling it out across 18 European markets. The wallet forms part of Paysafe's strategy to connect consumers who use cash-based payment methods such as PaysafeCard with a broader set of digital payment services, including bank transfers and debit cards. Paysafe, which reported around USD 167 billion in annualised volume in 2025, also operates the Skrill digital wallet and the PaysafeCard eCash product.